The Industrial Disputes Act, 1947, contains provisions for the settlement and investigation of industrial disputes.

An ‘industry’ means any ‘systematic activity’ carried on through cooperation between an employer and workers – employed directly or through an agency or contractor – for the production, supply or distribution of goods or services, whether or not any capital has been invested for such an activity, or the activity is carried out for profit. An industrial establishment or undertaking is the place where the activity is carried out.



The Act, passed by Parliament on March 11, 1947, extends to the whole of India.

