The Essential Commodities Act, 1955

How can the government direct persons to sell their stock of essential commodities under this Act?

Where any person sells an essential commodity in compliance with an order made under clause (f) of Section 3(2) – which requires persons to sell the whole or a part of their stock to entities mentioned in the order – they shall be paid the ‘agreed’ price, if it is consistent with the ‘controlled’ price. Where the price has not been agreed upon, it shall be calculated with reference to the ‘controlled’ price, if there is any. Otherwise, they shall be paid the price calculated at the market rate prevailing in the locality on the date of sale.







If the central government considers it necessary to do so for controlling price rises or preventing the hoarding of foodstuffs in any locality, it may issue a notification to regulate the price at which the foodstuff shall be sold there. The notification – which shall be published in The Gazette of India – shall remain in force for three months at most. Any person who sells foodstuffs of the kind mentioned in the order, shall be paid the agreed price, if there is any; “…where no such agreement can be reached, the price calculated with reference to the controlled price, if any;” otherwise, “…the price [shall be] calculated with reference to average market rate prevailing in the locality during the period of three months immediately preceding the date of the notification.”







Where the government requires persons to sell – to entities specified by it – the whole or a part of their stock of any grade or variety of foodgrains, edible oilseeds or edible oils, but not under a notification issued under Section 3(3A) – for controlling price rises or preventing the hoarding of foodstuffs in any locality – they shall be paid an amount equal to the procurement price of such commodities as may be specified by the state government, with the approval of the central government. The amount paid shall be decided with regard to the ‘controlled’ price, if any; “general crop prospects;” the need to make the commodities available to consumers – particularly to vulnerable sections – at reasonable prices; and the recommendations, if any, of the Agricultural Prices Commission.







Where the government requires producers to sell – to specified entities – the whole or a part of their stock of any kind of sugar, the central government shall determine the amount to be paid to the producer. The government may decide the amount with regard to the commodity’s ‘fair and remunerative’ price – if any, as determined by the central government – taking into account the price of sugarcane; the manufacturing cost of sugar; any duty or tax payable for such manufacturing; and a ‘reasonable’ return on the capital employed in the business of manufacturing sugar.







The central government may direct that no producer, importer or exporter shall sell, or otherwise dispose of or deliver, any kind of sugar, or remove any kind of sugar from the ‘bonded go downs’ of the factory where it is produced, except under, and in accordance with, the direction issued by the government.







The central government may periodically pass an order directing any producer, importer, exporter or recognised dealer to ‘take action’ for the production, maintenance of stocks, storage, sale, grading, packing, marking, weighment, disposal, delivery and distribution, of any kind of sugar in the manner specified by the government.

