The Code on Wages, 2019

What does the Code prescribe about minimum wages?

Employers shall not pay any employee wages less than the minimum rate notified by the ‘appropriate Government’. The government may set the rate for ‘time work’ – based on hour, day or month – or ‘piece work’. The ‘appropriate Government’ shall fix a minimum wage rate based on time for those employed on a ‘piece work’ rate.







For fixing the minimum rate of wages, the government shall take into account the geographical area of work, or the skills required for working under the unskilled, skilled, semi-skilled and highly-skilled categories, or both. It may also take into account the ‘arduousness of work’, such as temperature or humidity that is difficult to bear, hazardous occupations or processes and underground work. The ‘appropriate Government’ shall review or revise wage rates at least every five years.







The fixed minimum rate of wages may consist of a basic wage rate and a ‘cost of living allowance’ as fixed by the ‘appropriate Government’; a basic wage rate – with or without a cost of living allowance – along with the cash value of concessions for essential commodities, ‘where so authorised’; a rate which encompasses the basic rate, cost of living allowance and cash value of the concessions, if any; or the cost of living allowance, along with the cash value of concessions for essential commodities at a rate fixed by the ‘appropriate Government’.







An employee whose minimum wage rate has been fixed under this Code, shall be entitled to a full day’s wages even if they work for lesser hours than required of them on a normal working day. The employee shall not be entitled to a full day’s wages if their failure to work is due to unwillingness, and not because the employer has not provided work; and in other cases, as may be prescribed.







If an employee does two or more classes of work, to which different minimum rates of wages are applicable, the employer shall pay them based on “…the time respectively occupied in each such class of work, wages at not less than the minimum rate in force in respect of each such class.”







If, for any work, the minimum wage rate has been fixed based on time, and a person is employed for the same at a ‘piece work’ rate, they shall be paid wages at a rate not less than the minimum time rate.







The ‘appropriate Government’ may fix the number of work hours which shall constitute a normal working day, inclusive of one or more specified intervals; provide for a day of rest every seven days, applicable to all or a specified class of employees; and provide for remuneration to be paid on the rest day, at a rate not less than the overtime rate.

