The Code on Social Security, 2020

What are some of the social security measures included in the Code? Whom do the measures apply to?

The central government – the Code states – may frame an Employees' Provident Fund Scheme to provide retirement, nominee, widower, disablement, and other kinds of pensions, to employees. The scheme shall apply to every establishment with 20 or more employees, except those registered under the Co-operative Societies Act, 1912; establishments under central and state governments; and employees who were receiving the benefits of a provident fund under any central or state law, immediately before the Code's commencement.





The Code states that the benefits provided by the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation – which was established by Parliament in 1948 for the social security of workers – shall apply in every establishment where 10 or more persons are employed, other than seasonal factories. Employers shall provide insurance services through the Corporation in all establishments with less than 10 employees, where hazardous or life-threatening activities – as specified by the central government – are conducted. Additionally, employers at plantations may opt to avail of the Corporation’s services. (Plantations refer to land of five acres or more, used to cultivate tea, coffee, rubber, cinchona or cardamom, or to cultivate any other plant for which 10 or more persons are or were employed in the last 12 months.)







Gratuity – the Code stipulates – shall be payable to every employee on the termination of their employment, if they have worked continuously for at least five years; three years in the case of working journalists, as defined in the Working Journalists Act, 1955. Gratuity is payable on superannuation (when the employee has reached an age specified in the contract, after which they shall no longer be employed); retirement or resignation; death or disablement due to accident or disease; termination of the contract period; and any other event notified by the central government. Such payments shall be made in every factory, mine, oilfield, plantation, port and railway company; and every shop or establishment in which 10 or more persons are or were employed on any day in the last 12 months.







If an employee, during the course of employment, suffers a personal injury due to an accident or occupational disease, the employer shall be liable to pay compensation, as prescribed in the Code. This shall apply to all employers and employees who are not covered under Chapter IV (Employees’ State Insurance Corporation) of the Act.

