Report of the Backward Classes Commission (Volumes I and II)

“There is equality only among equals. To equate unequals is to perpetuate inequality” — so beings this first part (Volumes I and II), released on December 31, 1980, of the Report of the Backward Classes Commission.

The commission was appointed by Morarji Desai – then prime minister of India – on December 20, 1978, with B.P. Mandal as its chairman. At the time, Mandal was Member of Parliament from the Madhepura constituency in Bihar.

The commission was set up to determine the criteria for defining socially and educationally backwards classes and providing recommendations for their advancement. The rest of its members included S. S. Gill (secretary), Dewan Mohan Lal, R. R. Bhole, K. Subramaniam, and Dina Bandhu Sahu – who left in 1979 and was replaced by L. R. Naik.

The commission was given the task of formulating ‘objective criteria’ to identify Other Backward Classes (OBCs). The Supreme Court, the report states, emphasised the need for objective tests and field surveys for such identification. For these, data on social backwardness was collected from seminars with sociologists, questionnaires to central and state governments and the public, and by analysing census data – specifically, Census 1961 – among other sources.

Based on its findings, the commission prepared comprehensive lists of OBCs in all states and Union Territories. These lists are in the second part of the report (Volumes III-VII). This first part includes chapters on the First Backward Classes Commission’s report of March 31, 1955, the social dynamics of caste, a comparison of the welfare of OBCs between the north and south of India, and social justice, merit and privilege.