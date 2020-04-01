Qualitative Survey with AIACA-Craftmark Members on COVID 19

This 20-page report presents the findings and recommendations of the All Indian Artisans and Craftworkers Welfare Association, New Delhi. (AIACA is an organisation involved in advocacy and policy research in the crafts sector.)

After the lockdown began in India on March 25, 2020, AIACA administered a qualitative survey to 15 individual artisans as well as 15 craft organisations and enterprises in 26 districts across 13 states – Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Nagaland, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and West Bengal. The survey, undertaken in April 2020, aimed to study the impact of the lockdown on India’s crafts sector, especially individual artisans.



The five-chapter report includes a background to the survey (chapter 1); the responses of individual artisans (chapter 2) and craft enterprises and organisations (chapter 3); their specific demands from the government (chapter 4); and AIACA’s recommendations (chapter 5).

