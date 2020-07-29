The union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the National Education Policy 2020 on July 29, 2020.

The policy is based on the Draft National Education Policy 2019, which the Committee for Draft National Education Policy – chaired by Dr. K. Kasturirangan, former chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation – submitted to the Ministry of Human Resource Development on December 15, 2018.

The four-part National Education Policy covers school education (Part I); higher education (Part II); ‘Other Key Areas of Focus’ (Part III) such as adult education, promoting Indian languages and online education; and ‘Making it Happen’ (Part IV), which discusses the policy’s implementation.