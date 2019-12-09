Human Development Report 2019 – Beyond income, beyond averages, beyond today: Inequalities in human development in the 21st century

The United Nations Development Programme released its flagship Human Development Report, titled Beyond income, beyond averages, beyond today: Inequalities in human development in the 21st century on December 9, 2019, in Bogota, Colombia.

It was written by the Human Development Report 2019 Team, with Pedro Conceição as its director and lead author (former director, Strategic Policy, at the Bureau for Policy and Programme Support, UNDP). Its Advisory Board was co-chaired by Tharman Shanmugaratnam (senior minister for Social Policies, Singapore and chairman of the Monetary Authority of Singapore) and Thomas Piketty (French economist, professor and co-director of the World Inequality Lab).

The report contains statistical tables from the Human Development Index (a composite index measuring average achievement in three basic dimensions of human development — a long and healthy life, knowledge and a decent standard of living), along with the Inequality-adjusted Human Development Index, the Gender Development Index, the Gender Inequality Index, and the Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI), among others.

These indices were formulated by the Human Development Report Office – except for the MPI, which is produced in partnership with the Oxford Poverty and Human Development Initiative. World Inequality Lab, a research organisation affiliated with the Paris School of Economics, contributed chapter 3 ‘Measuring inequality in income and wealth’ to the report.



The report observes that while many are stepping above minimum floors of achievement in human development, widespread disparities remain. It articulates the rise of a ‘new generation’ of inequalities, such as those related to climate change and technological transformations. Assessing these, the report says, will require clearer concepts and sharper analytical tools – a ‘revolution in metrics’.

