Equal Remuneration Act, 1976

The Act says that the ‘appropriate government’ shall constitute one or more Advisory Committees to advise it on the extent to which women may be employed in establishments or employments.





‘Appropriate government’ relates to “(i)…any employment carried on by or under the authority of the Central Government or a railway administration, or in relation to a banking company, a mine, oilfield or major port or any corporation established by or under a Central Act, the Central Government, and (ii) in relation to any other employment, the State Government.”







The Advisory Committee shall be concerned with the number of women employed in an establishment or employment; the nature and hours of work at such an establishment; the ‘suitability of women for employment’; the need for providing employment opportunities for women, including part-time employment; and other factors as the Committee may think fit.







The appropriate government may issue directions on the employment of women workers as it may think fit – after considering the suggestions of the Advisory Committee and giving to the persons concerned in the establishment or employment an opportunity to make ‘representations’.

