Apprentices Act, 1961

This Act aims to regulate and control the training of apprentices. It came into force on March 1, 1962.

The Act contains regulations on the qualifications of apprentices; obligations of employers and apprentices; the duration of an apprenticeship; terminating an apprenticeship contract; settling disputes between employers and apprentices; and reservations for Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) in designated trades (any trade, occupation, or “any subject field in engineering or technology”, which the central government specifies as a ‘designated trade’ under this Act).



The Act stipulates establishing several authorities to oversee apprenticeship training: the National Council, a Central Apprenticeship Council, State Councils, State Apprenticeship Councils, an All India Council, Regional Boards, State Councils of Technical Education, the Central Apprenticeship Adviser, and State Apprenticeship Advisers.



The Act extends to the whole of India.

