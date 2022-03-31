Women & Men in India 2021 (A statistical compilation of Gender related Indicators in India)

This report – the 23rd issue in the Women & Men in India series – was published on March 31, 2022, by the Social Statistics Division at the National Statistical Office (NSO), Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, Government of India. It compiles a set of socio-economic statistical indicators on men and women in India. The report seeks to evaluate the outcome of government initiatives aimed at reducing gender differences and inequalities in the country. Considering such data invaluable in understanding the impact of gender inequality on both men and women, the report collects available gender statistics for readers in a single volume.

The 216-page document contains seven chapters: Population and Related Statistics (Chapter 1); Health Statistics (Chapter 2); Education (Chapter 3); Participation in Economy (Chapter 4); Participation in Decision Making (Chapter 5); Impediments in Empowerment (Chapter 6); and Minimum Set of Gender Indicators (Chapter 7).