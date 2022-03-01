National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5), 2019-21: India

The International Institute for Population Sciences, Mumbai, has conducted the National Family Health Survey (NFHS) for the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, since 1992. The NFHS report for 2019-21 is the fifth in this series. It provides information on population, health and nutrition in 28 states, eight union territories, and 707 districts of India.

Like NFHS-4, which was conducted in 2015-16, NFHS-5 presents district-level estimates for indicators such as population, fertility, family planning, infant and child mortality, maternal and child health, domestic violence. It introduces new areas of focus such as disabilities, preschool education, access to toilet facilities, death registration, and methods and reasons for abortion.

The fieldwork for this nation-wide report was conducted in two phases. The first phase – covering 17 states and 5 union territories – stretched from June 17, 2019, to January 30, 2020. The second phase – covering 11 states and 3 union territories – was conducted between January 2, 2020, and April 30, 2021. In total, the surveys covered 636,699 households, 724,115 women (aged 15-49 years), and 101,839 men (aged 15-54 years).

This document is divided into 15 chapters: Introduction (Chapter 1); Household population and housing characteristics (Chapter 2); Characteristics of respondents (Chapter 3); Fertility and fertility preferences (Chapter 4), Family planning (Chapter 5), Other proximate determinants of fertility (Chapter 6); Infant and child mortality (Chapter 7); Maternal health (Chapter 8); Child health (Chapter 9); Nutrition and anaemia (Chapter 10); Morbidity and health care (Chapter 11); Other adult health issues (Chapter 12); HIV/AIDS-related knowledge, attitudes and behaviour (Chapter 13); Women’s empowerment (Chapter 14) and Domestic violence (Chapter 15).