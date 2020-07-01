The report Population Projections for India and States, 2011-2036 was published by the National Commission on Population, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, in July 2020. It was submitted by the Technical Group on Population Projections headed by the Registrar General of India.

Since 1958, the Office of the Registrar General and Census Commissioner has been providing population projections for the Indian government. These projections are based on the latest available data from the Census of India. This 2020 report – the seventh in the series – presents a scientific estimation of the population for the period 2011-2036, using Census 2011 figures.

The report employs different methods for two sets of states and union territories. For seven north-eastern states – Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura – it uses the ‘mathematical method’, which studies past and present population data to map trends. This is because these states contribute to only one per cent of the total population of India. The authors used the ‘cohort component method’ for the remaining 21 states and one union territory (New Delhi). This method examines population change indicators – such as fertility, mortality and migration – for ‘birth cohorts’ of each year.

This 262-page long report is divided into two chapters: Introduction (chapter 1) and Population Projections for India (chapter 2).