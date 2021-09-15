Crime in India 2020: Volume-I

The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), an agency under the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, published the Crime in India 2020 report on September 15, 2021. The report presents statistics for the year 2020 on crimes such as murder, kidnapping, cyber-crimes and more. This is the 68th edition of the annual Crime in India report, the first of which was published in the year 1953.

Crime in India 2020 is based on information obtained from states and union territories (UTs) and various police and law enforcement agencies such as the Central Armed Police Forces. It contains data on 19 metropolitan cities with a population of two million or more according to Census 2011 – including Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Coimbatore and Delhi.

This 526-page document is the first volume of the 2020 report. It is divided into five chapters, including a summary (Chapter 1) and sections on murder (Chapter 2A, 2B), kidnapping and abduction (Chapter 2C, 2D), crime against women (Chapter 3), crime against children (Chapter 4), and juveniles in conflict with the law (Chapter 5). Each section is further subdivided under “States/UTs” and “Metropolitan Cities”.

Volume II details crimes against senior citizens, Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs), economic crimes, corruption, cyber-crimes, crimes considered anti-national and offences related to the environment. Volume III offers insight on crimes including those committed in the railways, crimes committed by or against foreigners, human trafficking and custodial crimes.