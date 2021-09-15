Crime in India 2020: Volume-III

The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), an agency under the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, published the Crime in India 2020 report on September 15, 2021. The report presents statistics for the year 2020 on crimes, including murder, kidnapping and cyber- crimes. This is the 68th edition of the annual Crime in India report, the first of which was published in the year 1953.

This 2020 report is based on information obtained from states and union territories (UTs) and various police and law enforcement agencies such as the Central Armed Police Forces. It contains data on 19 metropolitan cities with a population of two million or more according to Census 2011 – including Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Coimbatore and Delhi.

This 488-page document is the third volume of the 2020 report. It is divided into nine chapters, in continuation to Vol. I and II, and includes data on crimes in railways (Chapter 12), crimes against and by foreigners (Chapter 13), human trafficking (Chapter 14), missing persons (Chapter 15), custodial crimes (Chapter 16) data on disposal of cases by police (Chapter 17), data on disposal of cases by courts (Chapter 18), arrests, convictions and acquittals (Chapter 19), and property stolen, recovered or seized (Chapter 20).

Volume I covers crimes like kidnapping, murder, crimes committed against women and children and those committed by juveniles. Volume II contains details on crimes against senior citizens, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.