Crime in India 2020: Volume-III
FOCUS
The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), an agency under the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, published the Crime in India 2020 report on September 15, 2021. The report presents statistics for the year 2020 on crimes, including murder, kidnapping and cyber- crimes. This is the 68th edition of the annual Crime in India report, the first of which was published in the year 1953.
This 2020 report is based on information obtained from states and union territories (UTs) and various police and law enforcement agencies such as the Central Armed Police Forces. It contains data on 19 metropolitan cities with a population of two million or more according to Census 2011 – including Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Coimbatore and Delhi.
This 488-page document is the third volume of the 2020 report. It is divided into nine chapters, in continuation to Vol. I and II, and includes data on crimes in railways (Chapter 12), crimes against and by foreigners (Chapter 13), human trafficking (Chapter 14), missing persons (Chapter 15), custodial crimes (Chapter 16) data on disposal of cases by police (Chapter 17), data on disposal of cases by courts (Chapter 18), arrests, convictions and acquittals (Chapter 19), and property stolen, recovered or seized (Chapter 20).
Volume I covers crimes like kidnapping, murder, crimes committed against women and children and those committed by juveniles. Volume II contains details on crimes against senior citizens, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.
-
The total number of cases reported by the Government Railway Police declined from 99,381 in 2019 to 29,746 in 2020. Maharashtra reported the highest number of such crimes in 2020 at 11,508 cases. However, it witnessed a considerable decline from the 45,341 cases of crimes in railways recorded in 2019.
-
The total number of crimes registered by the Railway Protection Forces across India was 949,695 in 2019 and 254,636 in 2020.
-
Across India, a total of 191 cases were reported as crimes against foreigners. The highest number of such crimes were witnessed in Delhi, with 62 cases in 2020.
-
Most of the cases registered as crimes against foreigners were under theft (52 cases). Out of 248 victims in the 191 registered cases, 50 per cent of the victims were from Asia.
-
In 2020, 1937 cases were registered as crimes committed in India by foreigners.
-
Across India, 1,714 cases of trafficking were registered in 2020 as compared to the 2,208 cases recorded in the year 2019. This marked a decrease of 22.4 per cent. The highest number of cases were recorded in Maharashtra (184 cases) and Telangana (184 cases).
-
Out of the 2,222 victims of trafficking who were below 18 years of age, 1,377 were males and 845 were females. Among the 2,487 victims who are more than 18 years of age, 1,952 were females and 535 were males.
-
In 2020, 4,680 people were rescued from trafficking by government agencies. Most individuals were rescued from Rajasthan (818 people) and Odisha (764 people).
-
The most common reason for trafficking in 2020 was prostitution – 1,466 cases recorded across the country. With 1,452 cases, the second most common reason was forced labour, the maximum of which were recorded in Odisha (653 cases) followed by Delhi (205 cases).
-
A total of 59,262 children (13,566 male, 45,687 female and 9 transgender) were reported missing in 2020. When compared to the 73,885 children reported missing by 2019, the number decreased by 19.8 per cent in the following year.
-
The year recorded a total of 76 deaths in ‘police custody/lockup’, including those on and not on remand. With 15 deaths, Gujarat recorded the highest number of such deaths.
-
As per the report, the most common reason for deaths in police custody was “death due to illness/death in hospitals during treatment” – 34 out of the 76 reported deaths. Suicide, on the other hand, was stated as the cause of 31 deaths in custody or lockup.
-
In 2020, a total of 834,947 notes worth Rs. 921,780,480 were seized as Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN).
Focus and Factoids by Ananya Dhanuka.
FACTOIDS
AUTHOR
National Crime Records Bureau, Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, New Delhi
COPYRIGHT
National Crime Records Bureau, Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, New Delhi
PUBLICATION DATE