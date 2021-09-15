Crime in India 2020: Volume-II

The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), an agency under the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, published the Crime in India 2020 report on September 15, 2021. The report presents statistics for the year 2020 on crimes, including murder, kidnapping and cyber-crimes. This is the 68th edition of the annual Crime in India report, the first of which was published in the year 1953.

This 2020 report is based on information obtained from states and union territories (UTs) and various police and law enforcement agencies such as the Central Armed Police Forces. It contains data on 19 metropolitan cities with a population of two million or more according to Census 2011 – including Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Coimbatore and Delhi.

This 508-page document is the second volume of the 2020 report. It is divided into six chapters, in continuation to Vol. I, and includes data on crimes against senior citizens (Chapter 6), crimes/atrocities against Scheduled Castes and Schedules Tribes (Chapter 7), economic offences (Chapter 8), cyber-crimes (Chapter 9), offences against the State (Chapter 10) and offences related to the environment (Chapter 11).