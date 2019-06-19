The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012

What are the penalties for sexually assaulting or harassing a child?

Sexual assault refers to when someone – with sexual intent – touches the vagina, penis, anus or breast of a child, or makes a child touch their body parts or those of another person, or does any other act involving physical contact with the child without penetration. Acts of sexual assault are punishable with imprisonment for three to five years, and a fine.







Aggravated sexual assault includes acts of assault that are committed by police officers on duty or inside police stations, members of armed or security forces on duty or within areas under their command, public servants, as well as members of the management or staff at jails, protection homes, hospitals, or educational or religious institutions. Such cases also include repeated offenses, ‘gang sexual assault’, assault using deadly weapons, assault against children below 12 years, and more. Persons who have committed aggravated sexual assault are punishable with imprisonment for five to seven years, and a fine.







A person is said to have committed penetrative sexual assault if they inserted their penis or an object into a child’s body or made the child do so to another person; manipulated any of the child’s body parts with the intention of penetration, or made a child do so to another person; or applied their mouth on specified parts of the child’s body, or made the child do so.







The penalty for such an offence shall be at least 10 years of imprisonment and may extend to the rest of the offender’s life, along with a fine. If the child against whom the offence is committed is under 16 years, the minimum imprisonment term shall be 20 years. The fine imposed in such cases shall be ‘just and reasonable’ and paid to the victim to meet their medical and rehabilitation expenses.







Sexual harassment includes when a person – with sexual intent – says something, makes gestures, or exhibits an object or body part for a child to see; makes a child exhibit their body part; shows an object to a child, in any form or media, as pornography; or repeatedly or constantly follows, watches or contacts a child. Acts of sexual harassment are punishable with imprisonment for up to three years, along with a fine.

