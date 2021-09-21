Are the children of this city orphans?

Look at the calendar,

August comes and goes…

For some it flows, like tears from the eyes

For some it falls from their trembling hands and breaks

An obstruction in the nose,

it suffocates and kills.

For some a nightmare,

For some a noose,

For mothers of Gorakhpur

it’s fear in the womb

For August is one long year

with no end near.

The mothers’ fears are wrong, they say.

The fathers are liars, they say.

The talk of no oxygen in the hospitals

was a conspiracy of the Mughals.

In truth there is such an abundance of oxygen

at every street corner, at every lane;

Gaumata breathes and exhales oxygen.

In fact it is the excess that kills.

The very word suffocates.

Whose children are these, who seem orphaned?

Whose children are these, bitten by mosquitoes

from open sewage drains?

Whose children are these

without a flute in their hands?

Whose children are they?

From which world do they come?

Whose slums aren’t included in the floats

from another world?

In whose homes does Krishna not incarnate himself

in the middle of the night

but just tumbles into the world.

And they ask for oxygen

and a hospital bed?

How strange!



The land of Gorakh is about to explode.

Kabir is marooned by sadness.

The shores of Rapti are engulfed in flames.

The city that should have howled

lies in stunned silence

The Mahant of the province believes

it asks for the consecration of the idols

It asks for the sacrificial blood of our children.