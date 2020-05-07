“I have run out of thread. I am running out of cash. But I can’t give the [ready] sarees to the seth because of the lockdown,” says Suresh Koli, a weaver of Chanderi fabrics in Burhwar village. Barely a week into the Covid-19 lockdown, the last spools of yarn that 31-year-old Suresh was left with had been woven. Three completed sarees were waiting be handed over to the seth, Anandi Lal, a trader of Chanderi textiles from Pranpur village. The weaver’s village is in Lalitpur district of Uttar Pradesh, near the Rajghat dam on Betwa river. Across the river, in Madhya Pradesh’s Ashoknagar district, is Chanderi town – the centre of handloom textiles by the same name. The seth’s village, Pranpur, is close to this town. Police barricades have been guarding the UP-MP border between Burhwar and Chanderi, 32 kilometres apart by road, isolating Suresh from Anandi Lal in the lockdown. “I don’t understand what is happening. Those who were returning home from Delhi were taken away by the police,” says Suresh. “How can our village ever get the bimari [disease]? But the government has locked down our district and our lives have turned upside down.” Suresh had asked Anandi Lal for Rs. 5,000 as payment for the three completed sarees. “He arranged to send only Rs. 500, saying there will be no full payments until the markets open up,” he says. Before the lockdown, the seth would give Suresh the raw materials – cotton and silk yarns, and zari threads – and commission him to weave sarees, dupattas, stoles, soft furnishings or just fabric. He would also give him the designs. Rates were fixed per order and payment was made at the time of delivery, always in cash.

PHOTO • Astha Choudhary PHOTO • Mohit M. Rao

The lockdown has disturbed this routine arrangement between the traders and the weavers. By the first week of April, Suresh needed more yarns and zari to continue working, and he needed money to sustain his family. He began making desperate phone calls to Anandi Lal every day. Eventually, the seth agreed to meet Suresh at the barricades on April 27. He gave him spools of yarn and Rs. 4,000 as an advance to weave four sarees by the end of May. The rest of the payment owed to the weaver would be given later, he said. The Chanderi textile gets its gossamer quality from the use of non-degummed raw yarn. Of all the handwoven items produced from the fabric, the Chanderi saree is in most demand. Its soft colours, silky lustre, and gold zari border and buttis (motifs) add to its distinction. The saree, which has been woven in the Chanderi region for more than 500 years, received a Geographical Indication certificate in 2005.

A simple saree can take four days to weave, says Suresh. But one with zari butti – handwoven brocade motifs – can take between 8 to 30 days, depending on the complexity of the design. The harmony of motion and hours of intense focus eventually make each unique Chanderi saree. Before the lockdown, Suresh had steady work through the year, except for two monsoon months from the end of June to the end of August, when the cotton yarn swells in the humidity. “It is long hours of tedious work. But I enjoy weaving. It provides me food and livelihood. Without this, I don’t know what to do. We don’t have land to live off of, nor do we have savings to tide us over this crisis,” says Suresh. Chanderi weavers typically earn about 20-30 per cent of the wholesale price of a product. A simpler saree, with a simple pallu, which the seth sells to retailers at Rs. 2,000, earns Suresh about Rs. 600. It takes four days of work. Most of the sarees he weaves sell at Rs. 5,000 in wholesale, and take about eight days each. The ones with intricate butti work can sell upwards of Rs. 20,000 and take up to a month to weave. A saree of more complex designs can even earn the weaver Rs. 12,000.

When orders are steady, the two looms rattle in symphony, creating sarees daily. Suresh operates the loom that was bought by his father. Shyambai operates the second loom. Together, they earn around Rs. 10,000–15,000 per month.

PHOTO • Astha Choudhary PHOTO • Astha Choudhary

At times, when orders from the seth are few, Shyambai helps Chamubai with collecting tendu leaves. Chamubai rolls beedis for a living and earns Rs. 110 for every 1,000 beedis she rolls. Her income has come to a halt due to the lockdown.

In Chanderi town, the trade is in turmoil. Weavers are left to negotiate with the seths for some form of payment. They are the hardest hit as the retail demand has plummeted. Most of the weavers work for traders or master weavers (usually, veteran weavers who are also traders). In mid-April, Pradeep Koli, 33, who lives in Chanderi town, was told by his seth that labour rates would be slashed – from Rs. 1,500 per week to just Rs. 1,000 – until the “mahaul [atmosphere] changes.” “We argued, and he agreed to enforce the new rates only for new orders and not existing orders. But if the mahaul doesn’t change quickly, we will be in big trouble,” says Pradeep.



PHOTO • Aminuddin Ansari PHOTO • Aminuddin Ansari

“When powerlooms became popular, we rode through periods of falling demand for Chanderi sarees. We managed. But I can’t even understand a crisis like this. There is no supply, no demand, no money,” says Tulsiram Koli, 73, who has been weaving for more than 50 years, and received the National Award in 1985. His home in Chanderi has six looms, which are operated by him, his wife, their two sons and daughters-in-law. Even though Ashoknagar district has not reported any Covid-19 cases so far, it will be a long road to recovery even after the lockdown is lifted. “I don’t think we’ll get new orders for the next 6-7 months. Even after that, we’ll see a remarkable slowdown as people will not have the capacity to splurge on handwoven sarees. They will buy the [cheaper] powerloom ones,” says Aminuddin Ansari, a trader in Chanderi town who works with nearly 100 handloom weavers. Before the lockdown, Aminuddin received orders worth Rs. 8-9 lakhs every month. His clients included showrooms in Delhi as well as large clothing brands that paid him an advance to procure raw materials. Aminuddin expects many weavers to leave for better-paying daily-wage labour in the coming months.

PHOTO • Aminuddin Ansari