The Environment (Protection) Act, 1986

What powers does the central government hold under this Act?

The Act stipulates that the central government shall have the power to take measures to protect and improve environmental conditions, and for the ‘control and abatement’ of environmental pollution.







This includes planning and executing a nationwide programme for the prevention, control and abatement of pollution; laying down standards for the quality of various aspects of the environment, and for the emission or discharge of environmental pollutants from different sources; restricting or regulating industrial and other activities in certain areas; stipulating procedures to prevent accidents which may cause environmental pollution; examining manufacturing processes, materials and substances likely to cause environmental pollution; undertaking and sponsoring investigations and research related to environmental pollution; inspecting any premises, plant, machinery, materials or substances, and manufacturing or other processes, for the prevention, control and abatement of environmental pollution; establishing or recognising laboratories and institutes to carry out the provisions of this Act; and preparing manuals or guides relating to the prevention, control and abatement of pollution.







The central government may – as it thinks fit – appoint officers to carry out the provisions of this Act. The government may issue instructions to any person, officer or authority, for closing, prohibiting or regulating any industry, operation or process. It may also instruct persons, officers or authorities to stop or regulate the supply of electricity, water or other services for any such activity.







The central government may – through a notification in The Gazette of India – make rules about the standards or quality of air, water or soil for various areas and purposes; the maximum limits of concentration of various environmental pollutants in different areas; the prohibition, restriction or procedure for handling hazardous substances; the prohibitions or restrictions on the location of industries, processes and operations; the procedure for preventing accidents that could cause environmental pollution and for providing for remedial measures for such accidents.

