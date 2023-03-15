Women & Men in India 2022 (A statistical compilation of Gender related Indicators in India)

This report – the 24th edition of the Women & Men in India reports – was published in March 2023 by the Social Statistics Division at the National Statistical Office (NSO), Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, Government of India.

The report is a compilation of the latest gender statistics in the country. The data attempts to provide government agencies with critical information to enact economic and development policies aimed at a more gender-equitable society. Providing gender-based statistics on variables like age, marital status, education and employment, the report highlights the existing disparity in opportunities between the two genders.

Gender equity is listed in the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) of the United Nations Security Council. It is enshrined as ‘Inclusive and sustainable growth for all’ in Goal 5. The current publication includes information on “minimum set of gender indicators’ as delineated by the UNSC.

The 203-page document contains six sections: Abbreviations (Section 1); Overview (Section 2); Government Policies and Initiatives (Section 3); Statistical Profile (Section 4); and Sustainable Development Goals and Gender (Section 5); and Statistical Annex (Section 6).