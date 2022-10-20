Trans-Affirmative Medical Education in India: Need for Reform and Core Competencies

This report was published on October 20, 2022. It highlights the lack of Trans-Affirmative Medical Education in India. It emphasises that transgender and gender non-binary (TGNB) people in India have faced exclusion from healthcare services. The report calls for reforms in nursing, dental and allied health professional education to facilitate their access to heathcare services. It adds that since most of the heathcare education focuses on the gender binary of male and female, transgender and intersex experiences are actively excluded.

The ’TransCare Med-ed’ project which was hosted at NGO Sangath, Bhopal in 2011 is instrumental to the publication of this report.

This 58-page document is divided into six sections: Executive Summary (Section 1); Introduction & Need for Reform (Section 2); About the Project (Section 3); Competencies on Trans-Affirmative Health Provision for UG curriculum (Section 4); Summary of discussions in TransCare MedEd National Conference on Trans-Affirmative Medical Education (Section 5); Way Forward (Section 6).