Transgender Survey Kerala 2014-15

This report was published in 2015 by Sangama, a Bengaluru-based organisation working with sexuality minorities. It contains the results of a survey on the transgender community in Kerala, carried out on behalf of the state’s Social Justice Department.

On April 15, 2014, the Supreme Court passed a judgement recognising transgenders as a third gender with all “legal and constitutional protection.” The government of Kerala initiated this survey as part of its initiatives for the welfare of the transgender community in the state.

The objective of the survey was to create a ‘census’ of transgender persons in the state, study their socioeconomic and psychological status, and help devise welfare measures for their health, education, housing, employment and protection. The survey questionnaire was finalised on December 10, 2014, after which transgender community leaders from across districts were entrusted with the task of administering it. As many as 3,619 responses were recorded and compiled – 95.98 per cent of the participants being below 45 years of age.

This 61-page report is divided into three main sections: Introduction (section 1); Questionnaire Preparation, Community Consultation and Training of Field Investigators (section 2); and Results (section 3).