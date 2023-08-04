The Forest (Conservation) Amendment Act, 2023

Which category of land shall not be covered under the provisions of this amendment?

The Act exempts certain types of land under its provisions, such as the forest land situated alongside a rail line or a public road maintained by the government which provides access to habitation, rail, and roadside amenities up to a maximum size of 0.10 hectare.





In addition to those, the Act does not cover forest land located within a distance of 100 kilometers along international borders or Line of Control or Line of Actual Control which is proposed to be used for construction for “strategic linear project of national importance” and concerning national security.





The Act also exempts the land upto 10 hectares which was proposed to be used for construction of security related infrastructure as well as the land proposed to be used for construction of defence related projects, camps for paramilitary forces, or public utility projects by the central government as long as the extent of the projects does not exceed five hectares in a central government notified left wing extremism affected area.