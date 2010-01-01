The Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980

What does the Act say about the conversion and use of reserved forest lands?

Without the approval of the Union government, says Section 2 of the Act, no state government or any other authority is allowed to make the following orders – that a reserved forest or a portion of it shall cease to be reserved; that any portion of it may be used for non-forest purposes; that any forest land should be assigned or leased to an individual, authority, corporation, agency or organisation not “owned, managed or controlled” by the government. State governments may not approve the clearing of trees which have grown naturally in a portion of forest land for purposes of reafforestation without the Centre’s consent.

