The Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 aims to protect wild animals, birds, and plants across states and union territories in India, except the (then) state of Jammu and Kashmir.

It was enacted on September 9, 1972. It is divided into eight chapters. Among other things, the Act empowers central and state governments to declare any area as a wildlife sanctuary, national park, or closed area. The Act also stipulates setting up wildlife advisory boards and wildlife wardens.