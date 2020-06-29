United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) published Strategy for Ending Violence against Children in June 2020. The publication contains data on the incidence and types of violence against children. It outlines UNICEF’s plan to support government, non-governmental organisations and the private sector in ending such violence.

The 51-page report has six chapters: Overview (chapter 1); The Evidence on Violence Against Children (chapter 2); End violence – Global Priority (chapter 3); EVAC [ending violence against children] Strategy in India (chapter 4); Key Strategies and Results Framework (chapter 5) and Annexes (chapter 6).