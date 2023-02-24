Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) Quarterly Bulletin: October-December 2022

The National Statistical Office of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, Government of India, initiated the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) in April 2017. The survey provides estimates for indicators such as the labour force participation rate (LFPR), the worker population ratio (WPR), and includes data on the employment status of workers and the sector (agriculture, secondary or tertiary) they work in. It also supplies data on the unemployment rate (UR) in the country. Data is calculated in urban areas as per the current weekly status (CWS), that is, “on the basis of a reference period of last seven days preceding the date of survey.” The results of the survey are released in the form of quarterly bulletins, each covering three months of the survey year.

This quarterly bulletin – covering the period of October to December 2022 – is the seventeenth publication in the PLFS series. The data collection for this bulletin concluded in December 2022. The survey for this quarter covered 171,803 individuals from 44,722 households in 5,706 urban frame survey (UFS) blocks across the country. The sample included 87,185 men and 84,608 women. Additionally, the report provides data from the four preceding quarters: July-September 2022, April-June 2022, January-March 2022 and October-December 2021.

The 63-page document comprises of three sections: Introduction (Section 1); Key findings (Section 2); and Sample Size (Section 3).