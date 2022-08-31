Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) Quarterly Bulletin: April-June 2022

The National Statistical Office of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, Government of India, initiated the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) in April 2017. The survey provides estimates for indicators such as the labour force participation rate (LFPR), the worker population ratio (WPR), and includes data on the employment status of workers and the sector (agriculture, secondary or tertiary) they work in. It also supplies data on the unemployment rate (UR) in the country. Data is calculated in urban areas as per the current weekly status (CWS), that is, “on the basis of a reference period of last seven days preceding the date of survey.” The results of the survey are released in the form of quarterly bulletins, each covering three months of the survey year.

This quarterly bulletin – covering the period of April to June 2022 – is the fifteenth publication in the PLFS series. The data collection on the field for this report concluded in July 2022. The survey for this quarter covered 173,271 people from 44,660 households across 5,721 urban frame survey (UFS) blocks. The sample included 87,899 men and 85,359 women. Additionally, the report provides data from the four preceding quarters: January-March 2022, October-December 2021, July-September 2021, and April-June 2021.

The 63-page document contains three sections: Introduction (Section 1); Key findings (Section 2); and Sample Size (Section 3).