Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) Quarterly Bulletin: July-September 2021

The National Statistical Office of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, Government of India, initiated the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) in April 2017. The survey provides estimates for indicators such as the labour force participation rate (LFPR), the worker population ratio (WPR), and includes data on the employment status of workers and the sector (agriculture, secondary or tertiary) they work in. It also supplies data on the unemployment rate (UR) in the country. Data is calculated as per the current weekly status (CWS), that is, “on the basis of a reference period of last seven days preceding the date of survey.” The results of the survey are released in the form of quarterly bulletins, each covering three months of the survey year.

This quarterly bulletin – covering the period of July to September 2021 – is the twelfth in the series. The data collection on the field for this report concluded in December 2021. The survey for this quarter covered 171,405 people from 44,272 households across 5,676 urban frame survey (UFS) blocks. The sample included 87,180 men and 84,200 women. Additionally, the report provides data from the four preceding quarters: April-June 2021, January-March 2021, October-December 2020, and July-September 2020.

The 64-page document contains three sections: Introduction (Section 1); Key findings (Section 2); and Sample Size (Section 3).

