Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) Quarterly Bulletin: January-March 2021

The National Statistical Office of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, Government of India, initiated the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) in April 2017. The survey provides estimates for indicators such as the labour force participation rate (LFPR), the worker population ratio (WPR), and includes data on the employment status of workers and the sector (agriculture, secondary or tertiary) they work in. It also supplies data on the unemployment rate (UR) in the country. Data is calculated in urban areas as per the current weekly status (CWS), that is, “on the basis of a reference period of last seven days preceding the date of survey.” The survey results are released in the form of quarterly bulletins, each covering three months of the survey year.

This quarterly bulletin – covering the period of – January to March 2021 – is the tenth publication in the PLFS series. The data collection on the field for this report concluded in April 2021. The survey for this quarter covered 172,484 people from 44,000 households across 5,601 urban frame survey (UFS) blocks. The sample included 88,216 men and 84,950 women. Additionally, the report also provides data from the four preceding quarters: October-December 2020, July-September 2020, April-June 2020, and January-March 2020.

The 63-page document contains three sections: Introduction (Section 1); Key findings (Section 2); and Sample Size (Section 3).