Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) Quarterly Bulletin: July-September 2022

The National Statistical Office of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, Government of India, initiated the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) in April 2017. The survey provides estimates for indicators such as the labour force participation rate (LFPR), the worker population ratio (WPR), and includes data on the employment status of workers and the sector (agriculture, secondary or tertiary) they work in. It also supplies data on the unemployment rate (UR) in the country. Data is calculated as per the current weekly status (CWS), that is, “on the basis of a reference period of last seven days preceding the date of survey.” The results of the survey are released in the form of quarterly bulletins, each covering three months of the survey year.

This quarterly bulletin – covering the period of July to September 2022 – is the sixteenth publication in the PLFS series. The data collection for this bulletin concluded in October 2022. The survey for this quarter covered 171,225 individuals from 44,358 households in 5,669 urban frame survey (UFS) blocks across the country. The sample included 86,970 men and 84,245 women. Additionally, the report provides data from the four preceding quarters: April-June 2022, January-March 2022, October-December 2021, and July-September 2021.

The 63-page document contains three sections: Introduction (Section 1); Key findings (Section 2); and Sample Size (Section 3).