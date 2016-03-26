The above report titled “Understanding Livabilities” is part of the “Making Liveable Lives: Rethinking Social Exclusion” research project – a transnational engagement conducted by Sappho for Equality, India in collaboration with University of Brighton, United Kingdom. Published on March 26, 2016, the report explores how LBTQ (Lesbian, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer) individuals in India define and ensure livability in their lives.

The report understands livability in two ways: “one that indicates the bare minimum condition of biological and physiological processes of breathing and living and two, the optimum conditions required by humans to maintain and reproduce life favorably.” The research for the report has been conducted by Sappho for Equality, a Kolkata-based NGO that fights for queer and transgender rights with a feminist-perspective.

Research was primarily conducted through media report analysis, survey of websites dedicated to IPC 377, in-depth interviews (IDIs) and project workshops. Twenty-six participants were interviewed, all of whom were persons assigned gender female at birth and located in Kolkata. Alongside responses from the workshops, the report presents common themes in participant understanding of livability and the factors that increase or decrease it.

The 148-page document consists of five chapters: Introduction (Chapter 1); Methodology (Chapter 2); From Liveability to Liveabilities: Themes and Issues (Chapter 3); Living, Surviving and Liveability (Chapter 4) and Conclusion (Chapter 5).