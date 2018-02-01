Kept in the dark: Social and psychological impacts of network shutdowns in India

This publication discusses the social, psychological and economic implications of network shutdowns in India. It was published by the New Delhi-based Digital Empowerment Foundation in February 2018 and written by Bijo P. Abraham, Ritu Srivastava, Shivani Lal and Zothan Mawii – then, researchers at the organisation.

The paper notes a total of 108 internet shutdowns in India between 2012 and 2016 – 51 in Jammu and Kashmir; 12 in Rajasthan; 10 in Gujarat and Haryana; four in Uttar Pradesh; three in Nagaland and West Bengal; two in Bihar, Maharashtra, Manipur and Odisha; and one in Arunachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Meghalaya, Punjab and Tripura. The report argues that recurrent shutdowns lead to human rights infringements in terms of access to education, livelihoods and basic necessities.



The authors draw on existing reports by the media, academics as well as organisations such as the United Nations. They include excerpts of in-depth interviews conducted in states such as Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir, which recorded high shutdown rates.



The 72-page paper has eight sections covering a background on the issue; access to essential services such as education during shutdowns; the economic, social and psychological effects of such measures; and their political implications. It has two annexures with the government of India’s 2017 rules on temporary telecom service shutdowns, and media reports on such events.

