EnviStats – India 2021 (Volume 1)

The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, Government of India, released the EnviStats - India 2021 report on March 31, 2021. The EnviStats were first published in 2018 and this is the first volume of the fourth edition. Volume II of the report was published on September 30, 2021.

The report compiles statistics related to environment – nation- and state-wide data on soil and land, water and wetlands, forests and biodiversity, air quality, climate conditions as well the factors that influence them. It also covers the availability of minerals, natural disasters in the country and government efforts to protect the environment.

Providing annual statistics spanning decades, the report also helps in tracking the changes in the environment. It collates data sourced from different departments and ministries of both the central as well as state governments like the Ministry of Jal Shakti, Zoological Survey of India, the Indian Bureau of Mines and the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

The 423-page report consists of six components: Environmental Conditions and Quality (Component 1); Environmental Resources and their Use (Component 2); Residuals (Component 3); Extreme Events and Disasters (Component 4); Human Settlements and Environmental Health (Component 5); and Environment Protection, Management & Engagement (Component 6).