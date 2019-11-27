India State of Forest Report 2019 (Volume I)

This 2019 publication is Volume I of the 16th India State of Forest Report (ISFR). The ISFR is a biennial publication by the Forest Survey of India, an organisation under government of India’s Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. The first such report was published in 1987.

Volume I of ISFR 2019 contains information on various parameters related to India’s forest resources based on a country-wide mapping of forest cover and other studies. The 222-page publication spans 10 chapters: Introduction (Chapter 1); Forest Cover (Chapter 2); Mangrove Cover (Chapter 3); Forest Types and Biodiversity (Chapter 4); Forest Fire Monitoring (Chapter 5); Tree Cover (Chapter 6); Growing Stock (Chapter 7); Bamboo Resources of the Country (Chapter 8); Carbon Stock in India’s Forests (Chapter 9) and People & Forests (Chapter 10).

Data from the ISFR is used for policy formulation, as well as for the planning and management of forests at the national and state levels. Volume II of ISFR 2019 contains union territory- and state-specific information on forest resources.