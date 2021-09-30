EnviStats – India 2021 (Volume 2: Environment Accounts)

The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, Government of India, released this second volume of the EnviStats – India 2021 report on September 30, 2021. The EnviStats were first published in 2018. The present is the fourth edition in the series, Volume I of which was released in March 2021.

The report follows the System of Environmental-Economic Accounting (SEEA) adopted by the United Nations. The SEEA is a statistical framework which puts together data on the environment and the economy to “measure the condition of the environment, the contribution of the environment to the economy and the impact of the economy on the environment.” This 2021 report cites data from various sources such as the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, the Central Ground Water Board, and the International Union for Conservation of Nature and Natural Resources (IUCN) based in Switzerland.

This second volume of the EnviStats provides district-wise data on ‘crop provisioning services’ or the various amenities croplands provide for food and non-food-related production. The report also compiles information on soil fertility by assessing state-level data on micro - and macronutrients present in the soil. It presents information on the quality of river water – specifically for the divisions of Godavari, Tapi, Mahi and Krishna – and groundwater in the states of Kerala, Maharashtra, Odisha, and Rajasthan. The report also consults the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species, the Botanical Survey of India, and the Zoological Survey of India to highlight the conservation status of flora and fauna in the country.

The 169-page report consists of five chapters: Introduction (Chapter 1); Crop Provisioning Services (Chapter 2); Soil Nutrient Indices (Chapter 3); Water Quality Accounts (Chapter 4); and Biodiversity: IUCN Red List Species (Chapter 5).