Climate Change 2022: Mitigation of Climate Change

Released by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) on April 4, 2022, this report presents a global assessment of progress made towards the mitigation of climate change. It is a part of the sixth edition of assessment reports (AR6) published by the IPCC, the first of which was released in 1990. The AR6 includes the contributions of three Working Groups – this report is the contribution of Working Group III. As many as 278 authors from 65 countries contributed to this report.

The other reports making up the AR6 are Climate Change 2021: The Physical Science Basis released by Working Group I, and Climate Change 2022: Impacts, Adaptation and Vulnerability released by Working Group II.

The 2,913-page document contains 17 chapters: Introduction and Framing (Chapter 1); Emissions trends and drivers (Chapter 2); Mitigation pathways compatible with long-term goals (Chapter 3); Mitigation and development pathways in the near- to mid-term (Chapter 4); Demand, services and social aspects of mitigation (Chapter 5); Energy systems (Chapter 6); Agriculture, Forestry, and Other Land Uses (AFOLU) (Chapter 7); Urban systems and other settlements (Chapter 8); Buildings (Chapter 9); Transport (Chapter 10); Industry (Chapter 11); Cross sectoral perspectives (Chapter 12); National and sub-national policies and institutions (Chapter 13); International cooperation (Chapter 14); Investment and finance (Chapter 15); Innovation, technology development and transfer (Chapter 16); and Accelerating the transition in the context of sustainable development (Chapter 17).