Climate Change 2022: Impacts, Adaptation and Vulnerability

This report was published by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) on February 27, 2022. The IPCC is an intergovernmental body established in 1988 by the World Meteorological Organization, Geneva, and the United Nations Environment Programme. The report evaluates the risks of climate change for vulnerable human communities and natural ecosystems. The report also recommends effective and feasible solutions aligned with scientific, indigenous and local knowledge to mitigate the impact of climate change.

This report is part of the sixth assessment cycle published as Sixth Assessment Report or AR6. The AR6 includes the contributions of three Working Groups – this report being the contribution of Working Group II. The other reports in the AR6 series are Climate Change 2021: The Physical Science Basis released by Working Group I, and Climate Change 2022: Mitigation and Climate Change released by Working Group III.

This 3,676-page report contains 18 chapters: Point of departure and key concepts (Chapter 1); Terrestrial and freshwater ecosystems and their services (Chapter 2); Ocean and coastal ecosystems and their services (Chapter 3); Water (Chapter 4); Food, fibre, and other ecosystem products (Chapter 5); Cities, settlements and key infrastructure (Chapter 6); Health, wellbeing and the changing structure of communities (Chapter 7); Poverty, livelihoods and sustainable developments (Chapter 8); Africa (Chapter 9); Asia (Chapter 10); Australasia (Chapter 11); Central and South America (Chapter 12); Europe (Chapter 13); North America (Chapter 14); Small Islands (Chapter 15); Key risks across sectors and regions (Chapter 16); Decision-making options for managing risks (Chapter 17); and Climate resilient development pathways (Chapter 18).