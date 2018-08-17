SANGUR, PUNJAB|
FRI, AUG 17, 2018
When your neighbour is a tiger
India's tiger territory stretches across southern, central, eastern and north eastern India, and people living in and around these areas, revere as well as fear the tiger. Their proximity to big cats, elephants, crocodiles and other animals often causes violent confrontations, but it has also inspired myths and conservation efforts
Author
26. In India’s reserves: tiger takes it all
The Indian tiger and cheetahs from Africa are conservation’s poster animals. The reserves for them come at the expense of India’s forest dwellers, among the poorest of our citizens
25. In Daba school: tigers to move in
The primary school in Daba has given hundreds of Adivasi and other children a headstart in life. This will end now as the village and the school make way for India’s 54th tiger reserve in eastern Madhya Pradesh
24. The tiger gods of Melghat
The Korku tribal community who live in and around the Melghat Tiger Reserve worship the tiger, among other gods, to protect themselves, their forests and animals, even as infrastructure projects are forever altering the landscape
23. The tiger-chasing superman of the Sundarbans
Reports of tiger attacks on humans in the Sundarbans do reach the mainland. But those who save the two and four-legged creatures from each other remain invisible. Here’s the story of one such unsung hero
22. A fateful triangle: tigers, humans and development
The summer of 2025 has ended, and Chandrapur district in Maharashtra counted fresh human casualties in tiger attacks, signalling the continuation and perhaps worsening of the human-tiger conflict
21. Tiger tiger everywhere
At the Valmiki Tiger Reserve in Bihar, the tiger population has risen swiftly, and so have the deaths caused by human-animal conflict
20. Adivasis in Panna tiger park: dammed futures
First, they were moved to make space for tigers. Now it’s the Ken-Betwa river linking project that is grabbing forest dwellers’ land. The uncertainty about compensation, displacement dates and destination, is happening all over again
19. Dukkarwale mama is a man in a hurry!
Vitthal Badkhal is a godsend for farmers in and around Chandrapur district and the Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve. 'Dukkarwale mama' as he is called here, is a compensation crusader, educating and actively helping farmers file claims to recover the losses caused by wild animal raids
18. Chandrapur’s cultivators: farming in fear
Wild animals are attacking people working on land near forest, causing grievous injuries and even fatalities. This comes after price volatilities and climatic aberrations have already put the tiller’s survival here at risk. The bloody fallout of the man-animal conflict around the Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR) is linked to the growing success of Project Tiger
17. In the Sundarbans, a tiger-shadowed wedding
Priyanka Mondal recently got married in the Sundarbans' Rajat Jubilee village amid memories of her father, Arjun Mondal, whose death in a tiger attack in 2019 has left his family struggling with sorrow and finances
16. Forced out of the forest and into uncertainty
The Adivasis of Talgaon, in the Panna Tiger Reserve's core area, had to give up their traditional livelihoods when they were relocated. They now live without land titles, rations and schools – fearing further eviction
14. ‘Where will the tigers go?'
Tiger landscapes in Vidarbha are shrinking, largely due to infrastructure projects, while the tiger population is growing. So the animals venture into villages, where attacks are increasing. And there's no solution in sight
13. Tigress T1’s trail of attacks and terror
Before the tigress was shot dead on November 2, T1 killed at least 13 people over two years in Yavatmal. Who were her victims? How did she attack, and, as many here describe it, ‘sucked the blood out of her prey'?
12. ‘When I see him back home, I thank the tiger’
Though Shankar Atram, a terrified cattle herder in Yavatmal, fashioned a near-comical flimsy ‘body armour' against the recently-killed T1, for him and other villagers the problem could now be more displaced tigers
11. In tigress T1 territory: chronicle of a killing
On November 2, T1, a tigress believed to have killed at least 13 people, was shot in Yavatmal district. What happened in the weeks before this massive operation involving hundreds of officials and dozens of tactics?
10. Widowed by tigers, abandoned by the state
Every year, estimates indicate, around 100 men are killed by tigers in the Sundarbans. A bureaucratic maze then disallows their widows from getting compensation, forcing them to live in distress and penury
9. 'This calf went missing after I took this photo'
N. Swamy Bassavanna, a farmer from Mangala village, says in this sixth in a series of six photo essays on life in a forest, ‘Everyone should be involved in farming and understand the challenges we face’
8. 'That is where the leopard and tiger attack'
Indra Kumar, who works in Mangala village near Bandipur National Park, records cattle herders, leopard attacks, folk art performers and the harvest in this fifth photo essay in a series of six on PARI
7. Close encounters with the Prince of Bandipur
K.N. Mahesha, a naturalist and cultivator who lives close to Bandipur National Park, brings images of fighting bulls, sensitive cows, work elephants and raptors, in this fourth photo essay in a series of six on PARI
6. ‘Maach and chaash brought us to Sundarbans’
Flood, famine, Partition, riots, and the promise of land and jobs drove early migrations to the Sundarbans. The settlers then battled disease, hunger and attacks by tigers, but eventually found a home
5. When Jayamma spotted the leopard
Jayamma Belliah, an Adivasi from Ananjihundi village in Karnataka, documents her life in a forest with a camera. An outstanding photo essay on PARI to commemorate March 8, International Women's Day
4. The sting of bees and the tyranny of tigers
The ‘mouleys’ or honey collectors of the Sundarbans work without safeguards in dense and dangerous jungles – encountering crocodiles, tigers and the diktats of the Forest Department
3. Ferries, fish, tigers and tourism
All in a day's work on Bali island in the Sundarbans, in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district
2. Land of eighteen tides and one goddess
A documentary that looks at how the blended mythologies of Ma Bonbibi and Dakshinrai aid the coexitence of humans, nature and the wild in the Sundarbans
1. Ma Bonbibi, mother to humans and tigers
The jungle goddess of the Sundarbans in West Bengal demands that Hindus and Muslims unite in upholding her pact with the animal kingdom
Want to republish this article? Please write to [email protected] with a cc to [email protected]
Donate to PARI
All donors will be entitled to tax exemptions under Section-80G of the Income Tax Act. Please double check your email address before submitting.
PARI - People's Archive of Rural India
ruralindiaonline.org
https://ruralindiaonline.org/articles/when-your-neighbour-is-a-tiger