SANGUR, PUNJAB|
FRI, JUL 27, 2018
A parched and thirsty countryside
Water scarcity in rural India is driven by factors natural and human – low rainfall, drought, depleting groundwater, and also policy, poor irrigation, big dams, borewells, unequal distribution and deprivation. It has destroyed crops, increased indebtedness, forced migration and inflicted disease. Here are PARI's stories on an unprecedented water crisis that will gradually become a crisis for the entire country
Author
34. The poisoned waters of Palamu
Jharkhand state acknowledges the presence of deadly fluoride in drinking water, but the lack of official action is crushing lives, young and old
33. Water crisis rubbing salt in agariyas’ wounds
Salt pan workers in Gujarat’s Kachchh district suffer serious health problems escalated by a severe shortage of potable water and non-functioning health centres
32. In Alirajpur, it’s a long walk to the water
Once living next to the abundant waters of the Narmada, displaced residents in Sugat and Jhandana now struggle to fill their pots
31. In Marathwada: ‘A person dies but debt doesn’t’
Sanjeevani Bedage struggles to get a pension from a Maharashtra government scheme five years after first seeking it, even while repaying a huge loan taken by her late husband from a private moneylender
30. Water: simply a matter of caste
Access to the village handpump in Palamu, Jharkhand is not for everyone, definitely not if you are a Musahar Dalit. It's not just water, even access to state rations and jobs is a challenge
29. The water tanker
Play imitates real life here in Sanwata village of Jaisalmer district
28. The search for water
In Satara district of Maharashtra, a film on the acute water crisis
27. Water: not any drop to drink
As summer advances, there is fear and apprehension about the availability of water, especially in rural India. On March 22, World Water Day, PARI presents the many inequalities and injustices in access to clean drinking water – a basic right, but not for everyone
26. Kolhapur district's water crisis
In Maharashtra's Uchgaon village, groundwater levels have dropped sharply. A short film
24. Fetching water with Dali and her donkey
Every day, Dali Bada, an Adivasi wage labourer in Rajasthan’s water-scarce Udaipur district, undertakes exhausting downhill and uphill treks with her donkey to bring water for her family
23. ‘Clean water is a luxury we cannot afford’
A poor monsoon last year added to longer-term causes and dried up the water sources of Galtare early this year, forcing the women of this village in Palghar district to walk 25 kms a day to collect drinking water
22. The old man and the lonely village
S. Kandasamy is the solitary resident of Meenakshipuram in Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi district – a village of 1,135 people just eight years ago. Everyone else left, driven by an acute water crisis
21. Prahlad's painful choice: cows or guavas?
An escalating drought in Marathwada has left even relatively big farmers struggling to stay afloat, trying to buy water for crops and cattle, and giving up when the money runs out, as it has for many in Beed district
20. A flood of assessments, a drought of humanity
Watch P. Sainath, Founder Editor, PARI, speak of a redefinition of drought that will hit farmers hard
19. Mandya's polls: farmers dry on water and hope
With barely 24 hours to go for voting, farmers in Karnataka’s Mandya district might vote in large numbers, but they remain unconvinced by the promises made by major political parties
18. Marathwada's troubled waters harm your bones
Recurring droughts in Marathwada have forced people in villages like Sawarkhed to drink fluoride-contaminated groundwater from borewells, which has inflicted debilitating fluorosis on many
17. Memories of water
A steady decrease in rainfall, the switch to water-intensive cash crops and ever-increasing borewells have lowered the water table in Nagarur village of Anantapur, leaving farmers struggling to keep their crops alive
16. Between life and death – a drought
The farmers of Thayanur village, Tamil Nadu, are facing a huge crisis that transcends the drought – and as the crisis deepens across the Cauvery delta, some have died due to shock, many have committed suicide
15. At a '100-day' site, the elderly battle drought
In Tamil Nadu's once-fertile Cauvery delta, a long and severe drought has wrecked farming. In many villages, the young have migrated for work and the elderly are doing backbreaking labour to earn some money
14. Distress and death in the delta
A long drought in Tamil Nadu's Cauvery delta has triggered a series of farmers' deaths due to heart attacks. The state denies agrarian distress is the cause, but many families have a different story to tell
13. ‘We don’t get water, you do’
Women and girls of the fishing community in Killabandar village, Palghar district, spend hours scraping the bottom of a well for drinking water, and resent that their region’s water is diverted to Mumbai city
12. ‘Even in the heat, there is some guilt if I drink the water…’
Shalubai Chavan of Latur spends eight hours every day filling water for her family; others spend three times the rate for water than beer factories in Aurangabad. And usually, it is women who do this backbreaking task
11. Wells of despair
An unregulated borewell economy thrives through the dry summers in Osmanabad district of Marathwada, with agents and rig owners cashing in on the desperation of farmers to find water at any depth, any cost
10. Sinking wells, sunk in debt
Every day, a half-complete well reminds Karbhari Jadhav of Ganori village of his loans, mortgaged land, debts, and labour, because pay-offs and visits to government offices for years did not bring any sanctioned funds
9. Up against a stone wall – the Wadars at Vasai
The Wadars of Maharashtra are stoneworkers who travel across India to restore monuments, many forced off their land by drought. At Vasai Fort north of Mumbai, they speak of their gruelling work and despair
8. The sacred waters of a tanker
Maharashtra’s water crisis continues even if media coverage of it dries up with the onset of the rains
7. The house that Phule's family built
Katgun village in Satara district, where Jyotiba Phule’s ancestral home survives, is not driven by his thirst for knowledge, education and justice. It is driven by thirst
6. Source of the rivers, scams of the rulers
Why rivers run dry while money floods the system in Maharashtra. A journey downstream the Krishna river
5. Drilling holes in the Thirst Economy
As the borewells go deeper in Maharashtra, there have been worrying instances of ‘paleo-historic storages’ being breached
4. The deep water crisis
Rig operators from Tamil Nadu are responding to a desperate demand from farmers across India, but with grave consequences for groundwater supplies
3. When water flows like money
If drought is making many in Osmanabad struggle for survival, it is also boosting a 24-hour trade that thrives on scarcity
2. Tankers and the economy of thirst
The water markets of Marathwada are booming, and in the town of Jalna alone, tanker owners can reach sales of close to Rs. 1 crore each day
1. How the other half dries
Water-guzzling crops, water parks, luxury pools – they are all connected to Maharashtra’s drying lakes and rivers. Who owns or controls this resource will be even more crucial now
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