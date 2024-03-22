“I regret getting married here.”

The 29-year-old Rozy is sharing her experience as a young bride. She’s not alone. Residents of the Dal Lake in Srinagar say girls don’t want to marry anyone living here. “We have already faced three rejections,” says Gulshan Nazir who has been looking for a match for her younger son. “Even matchmakers have stopped coming here now.”

The reason, says this mother from Baroo Mohalla, is the acute water shortage faced by residents who ironically live on one of the largest freshwater lakes in the state.

“Nine years ago, we would take our boats and collect water from different locations across Dal Lake,” says Mushtaq Ahmed, who works as a carpenter. “There were no water tankers.”

But for the last decade and more, Mushtaq, is on the main road at 9 a.m. sharp, waiting for state water tankers to arrive. His family of 10 living in Gudoo Mohalla depend on him. To ease things, he bought storage tanks and set up a pipeline, spending Rs. 20,000-25,000. “The set-up only works if there is electricity, which is a big issue in winters in Kashmir,” he says. This month (March) they had to carry water back in buckets due to a fault in the transformer.