Report of the Backward Classes Commission (Volumes III to VII)

“There is equality only among equals. To equate unequals is to perpetuate inequality” – so begins the first part (Volumes I and II) of the Report of the Backward Classes Commission, released on December 31, 1980. This is the second part, containing Volumes III to VII, of the report.

The commission was appointed by Morarji Desai – then prime minister of India – on December 20, 1978, with B.P. Mandal as its chairman. At the time, Mandal was Member of Parliament from the Madhepura constituency in Bihar.



The commission was set up to determine the criteria for defining socially and educationally backwards classes, and providing recommendations for their advancement. The rest of its members included S. S. Gill (secretary), Dewan Mohan Lal, R. R. Bhole, K. Subramaniam, and Dina Bandhu Sahu – who left in 1979 and was replaced by L. R. Naik.



The commission was given the task of formulating ‘objective criteria’ to identify Other Backward Classes (OBCs). The Supreme Court, the report states, emphasised the need for objective tests and field surveys for such identification. For these, data on social backwardness was collected from seminars with sociologists, questionnaires to central and state governments and the public, and by analysing census data – specifically, Census 1961 – among other sources.



In this second part of the report, Volume III contains an analysis of court cases and legislative debates leading to the insertion Article 15(4) into the Constitution of India through the Constitution (First Amendment) Act, 1951. It also studies the Constituent Assembly Debates leading to the inclusion of Article 16(4). Volume IV contains a study by the Tata Institute of Social Science (TISS), Mumbai, which examines the reactions to job reservations for OBCs in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. Volume V contains tables relevant to the ‘Socio-Educational Survey’ conducted by the commission, explained in the report’s first part. Volume VI includes the comprehensive lists of OBCs in all states and Union Territories that were prepared by the commission. Volume VII contains a ‘Minute of Dissent’ by L. R. Naik, a member of the commission.

