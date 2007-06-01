The World Health Organization published this paper – International Health Regulations (2005): Areas of work for implementation – in June 2007, to guide States in implementing the International Health Regulations (2005).

The World Health Assembly – the decision-making body of the WHO – adopted the International Health Regulations (IHR) on May 23, 2005, in its 58th meeting in Geneva, Switzerland. The purpose of the Regulations, Article 2 of the IHR notes, is “…to prevent, protect against, control and provide a public health response to the international spread of disease in ways that are commensurate with and restricted to public health risks, and which avoid unnecessary interference with international traffic and trade.” The IHR entered into force on June 15, 2007.



This paper contains four sections: an executive summary (Section 1); the IHR’s background (Section 2); its vision and goals (Section 3); and ‘Areas of work and expected results’ (Section 4).



The IHR’s goals, the paper states, are the formation of strong national public health systems for the surveillance of diseases and public health events, and an international system that supports disease control programmes to contain specific public health threats. The 32-page paper identifies seven ‘areas of work’ for States Parties to achieve the IHR’s goals:

