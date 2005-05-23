International Health Regulations (2005)

The World Health Assembly – the decision-making body of the World Health Organization – adopted the International Health Regulations (IHR) on May 23, 2005, in its 58th meeting in Geneva, Switzerland. The purpose of the Regulations, Article 2 of the IHR notes, is “…to prevent, protect against, control and provide a public health response to the international spread of disease in ways that are commensurate with and restricted to public health risks, and which avoid unnecessary interference with international traffic and trade.” The IHR (2005) entered into force on June 15, 2007.

There are 196 States Parties to the IHR (2005), including India.



The IHR contain 66 Articles in 10 parts. Articles 1 to 4 (Part I) cover the definitions, purpose and principles of the IHR, and specify the authorities responsible for implementation. Articles 5-14 (Part II) cover such themes as communicating information during unexpected public health events, and the WHO’s role in determining the existence of a public health emergency of international concern and providing information about it. Articles 15-18 (Part III) outline the WHO’s recommendations on appropriate health measures for States Parties. Articles 19-22 (Part IV) discuss such measures pertaining to ports and airports in each country.



Articles 23-34 (Part V) discuss general and special measures for international travel, and conveyance operators, ships, trains, civilian lorries, and aircrafts in transit. Articles 35-39 (Part VI) pertain to health documents. Articles 40-41 (Part VII) discuss the charges for health measures to be implemented. Articles 42-46 (Part VIII) cover additional health measures and the treatment of personal data for public health purposes. Articles 47-53 (Part IX) propose the establishment of an IHR Roster of Experts, an Emergency Committee and a Review Committee to recommend amendments to the IHR. Articles 54-66 (Part X) cover amendments to the IHR, the IHR’s relationship with other international agreements, and the settlement of disputes among States Parties.

