The Youth in India 2022 report was published by the National Statistical Office, Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, Government of India, on June 29, 2022. This is the fourth issue in the series. The report defines ‘youth’ as all citizens aged between 15 and 29 years. It highlights aspects of this demographic through socio-economic indicators including distribution by sex and marital status, age-specific mortality rates, incidence of anaemia, education levels, enrolment and gender parity in higher education and more.

Official data sources used in this report include the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the Ministry of Education, the Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade and the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

The 185-page report is divided into four sections: Overview (Section 1); Policies and Programmes for Development of Youth (Section 2); Statistical Profile of Youth (Section 3); and Statistical Annex (Section 4). The statistical annex is the longest section of the report, comprising detailed statistical data concerning the youth in India.