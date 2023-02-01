Union Budget for Mental Health 2023-24: An Analysis

This brief was published by the Keshav Desiraju India Mental Health Observatory, an initiative of the Centre for Mental Health Law & Policy, Indian Law Society (ILS), Pune.

Published in February 2023, this brief analyses the Union Budget allocations for the financial year 2023-24 for mental health, made through the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) and the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment (MoSJE).

This 11-page document is divided into four 4 sections: Union Budget for Mental Health (Section 1); Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (Section 2); Ministry of Social Justice and Welfare (Section 3); Areas of Concern & Recommendations (Section 4).