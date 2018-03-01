Trans Rights in India is a policy brief released by the YP Foundation, a youth-led organisation working on feminist and other rights-based issues. The report was written by Gee Imaan Semmalar and features illustrations by Kruttika Susarla. Written in the context of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill 2016, the brief outlines how existing laws, or the absence of necessary laws, impact the lives of transgender persons. While aimed at young people, it can also be used by trainers in gender workshops, and be studied to expand knowledge on the state of transgender legislation and policy.

The policy brief notes that existing laws not only fail to adequately protect transgender people, but also makes them further vulnerable – even criminalizes them. The brief highlights the limiting and exclusionary binary framework of gender that informs laws, policies and programs on issues of gendered violence in India.

Besides the preface, this 23-page document is divided into five sections; Introduction (Section 1); Legislation and their Impact on Transgender People (Section 2); Mapping Trans Welfare Boards (Section 3); the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill 2016 (Section 4); and Advocacy Direction for Different Groups (Section 5).