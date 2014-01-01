Their Own Country: A profile of labour migration from Rajasthan

This report was published by the Centre for Migration and Labour Solutions of Aajeevika Bureau, an organization working with migrants in western and central India. Released in 2014, the report analyses patterns of seasonal migration in various parts of Rajasthan and recommends actions to improve the situation of migrant workers.

Within the ambit of the report, seasonal migrant means “a worker employed in the unorganized, informal labor market, engaged for 3 months or more at a work destination, away from his/her native rural block.” The report primarily focuses on five occupations it considers most vulnerable: construction work, employment in mines, bonded labour in agriculture and brick-kilns, and head-loading in the transportation sector.

Citing the National Commission for Enterprises in the Unorganised Sector, the report highlights gender, social identity and lack of education as the prominent features of vulnerable migrant workers. It also reviews existing government initiatives dealing with migrants and suggests further aid measures.

The 118-page document contains seven chapters: Filling a void – Call for action (Chapter 1); Methodology (Chapter 2); Slow yet steady shifts: The landscape of rural livelihoods in Rajasthan (Chapter 3); Migration from Rajasthan (Chapter 4); Vulnerability and migration in Rajasthan (Chapter 5); Migrant workers – In a state of drift (Chapter 6); and Extant policy response, gaps and a roadmap for action (Chapter 7).