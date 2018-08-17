The Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Act, 2018, is an amendment to the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989. It received presidential assent on August 17, 2018.



The 2015 Amendment to this Act changed and expanded considerable portions of the principal Act. In comparison, this 2018 Amendment is much shorter and only adds one sub-section – 18A.